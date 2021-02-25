Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021 | 19:56

ROME

COVID: Another case upsurge, 19,886 in 24 hrs, 308 victims

Positivity rate up 0.8% to 5.6%

COVID: Another case upsurge, 19,886 in 24 hrs, 308 victims

ROME, FEB 25 - Thursday saw another upsurge in COVID cases in Italy, 19,886 up in the last 24 hours, and 308 new victims, the health ministry said. This compared with Wednesday's rise of 16,424 cases, with 318 more deaths. Some 353,704 tests were carried out, compared to 340,247 Wednesday. The positivity rate rose 0.8%, from 4.8% Wednesday to 5.6% Thursday. Lombardy passed 4,000 cases with almost 1,000 in Brescia and a positivity rate of 8.2%. Intensive care cases across Italy were up 11 and hospital admissions up 40. The death toll since the start of the epidemic in Italy is now 96,974. (ANSA).

