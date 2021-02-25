Lady Gaga starts filming Gucci 'Black Widow' film in Rome
ROME
25 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 25 - Lady Gaga arrived in Rome Thursday to start filming a feature by Ridley Scott about Gucci 'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani, who served 26 years in jail for ordering the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995. The popstar and actress was sporting her natural dark hair as she did in co-star Bradley Cooper's 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, for which she won the best song Oscar for Shallow. (ANSA).
