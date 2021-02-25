COVID: Govt repeats willingness to make vaccines in Italy

Lady Gaga starts filming Gucci 'Black Widow' film in Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
ROME
25 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 25 - The Italian government on Thursday reiterated its "total willingness" to fund and pursue the goal of making COVID vaccines in Italy, sources said after talks aimed at setting up such production at the industry ministry. Italy is hoping to boost its vaccine rollout with homegrown vaccines. One vaccine is already due to come out in September of this year from the ReiThera biotech company near Rome. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su