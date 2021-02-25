COVID: British variant up to 60% more transmissible - ISS

Lady Gaga starts filming Gucci 'Black Widow' film in Rome
25 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 25 - The British variant of COVID-19 is up to 60% more transmissible than the original strain, the Higher health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. The ISS said there was a great variation in its data on the variant, with transmission rates ranging as low as 18% more and an average rate of 37% above the original. It said the data were slightly lower than what has been seen in other countries. The ISS worked with the health ministry and other bodies on the study. (ANSA).
