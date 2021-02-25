Woman can implant embryo without ex-partner's consent -court

Woman, 96, leaves 25 mn to charity
ROME
25 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 25 - A court in the southern town of Santa Maria Capua a Vetere has ruled that a woman has the right to have an embryo created with her former parter implanted into her even without the consent of the former partner. The woman's lawyer, Gianni Baldini, told ANSA on Thursday that it is the first time that a ruling has been made "on such a thorny issue. "Given the growth in number of separations and the number of peple who request assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, it is a sentence that is set to stir much debate," he added. (ANSA).
