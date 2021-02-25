Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021 | 16:33

GENOA
Woman, 96, leaves 25 mn to charity

Woman, 96, leaves 25 mn to charity

 
ROME
COVID: British variant up to 60% more transmissible - ISS

COVID: British variant up to 60% more transmissible - ISS

 
ROME
Woman can implant embryo without ex-partner's consent -court

Woman can implant embryo without ex-partner's consent -court

 
MILAN
Web businessman detained for rape charged with 2nd assault

Web businessman detained for rape charged with 2nd assault

 
ROME
Patuanelli vows to defend Balsamic vinegar of Modena

Patuanelli vows to defend Balsamic vinegar of Modena

 
ROME
Draghi receives DRC special envoy

Draghi receives DRC special envoy

 
ROME
Talk of Easter lockdown disrespectful - Salvini

Talk of Easter lockdown disrespectful - Salvini

 
TURIN
COVID: Torino-Sassuolo put off till Mar 17

COVID: Torino-Sassuolo put off till Mar 17

 
MATERA
Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife

Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife

 
MILAN
COVID: 3 Inter officials test positive

COVID: 3 Inter officials test positive

 
ROME
Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

 

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

 

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, estrae coltello: «Dov'è l'assessore?»

San Severo, estrae coltello: «Dov'è l'assessore?»

 
MateraGli episodi andavano avanti dal 2016
Impediva alla compagna di uscire di casa e la picchiava: arrestato a Matera

Impediva alla compagna di uscire di casa e la picchiava: arrestato a Matera

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Martina Franca, raggirano 80enne all'uscita dalla Posta e gli rubano tutta la pensione

Martina Franca, raggirano 80enne all'uscita dalla Posta e gli rubano tutta la pensione

 
PotenzaFacoltà di ingegneria
Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

 
Barinel Barese
Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

 
LecceL'incidente
Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 

Covid in Puglia, poco meno di mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

MILAN

Web businessman detained for rape charged with 2nd assault

Alberto Genovese accused of raping woman on Ibiza too

Web businessman detained for rape charged with 2nd assault

MILAN, FEB 25 - An Italian Web entrepreneur who has already been detained on suspicion of drugging and raping an 18-year-old girl over the course of 20 hours in Milan in October on Thursday received a second arrest warrant on charges of drugging and raping a 23-year-old woman on Ibiza in July. Tech millionaire Alberto Genovese, 43, who allegedly tied up, drugged and raped the Milan girl, has requested house arrest in order to get off his drug addiction. Prosecutors' requests for a further arrest for six episodes against two other girls who have come forward were however rejected by judges. It also emerged Thursday that Genovese said in a chat with a friend last April that he sometimes felt guilty because he was "less than an animal". A Milanese preliminary investigations judge on Thursday rejected Genovese's plea to be released to house arrest in a rehab clinic. Genovese allegedly carried out his sexual violence offences with the participation of his girlfriend, Sarah Borruso, who is under investigation but has not been arrested. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
