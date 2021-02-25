Draghi receives DRC special envoy

ROME, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday met the special envoy of the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Luabeya, and DRC Ambassador to Italy Fidele Sambassi Khakessa, for talks on Monday's killing in the African nation of Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio and police escort Vittorio Iacovacci, the premier's office said. Luabeya has been sent by DRC head of State Félix Tshisekedi to convey their condolences and bring a personal message An autopsy Wednesday indicated that the two Italians were killed by their kidnappers, allegedly Rwandan Huti rebels operating in the North Kivu, in a firefight with Congolese national park rangers. They were both shot twice, and not executed, the autopsy indicated. The Rwandan rebel group has denied killing Attanasio and Carabiniere Iacovacci, as well as their World Food Programme Congolese driver, Mustapha Milambo. (ANSA).