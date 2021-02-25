Talk of Easter lockdown disrespectful - Salvini

ROME, FEB 25 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he is against talk of imposing a new national lockdown over Easter to prevent COVID-19 contagion. "I refuse to contemplate more weeks and more months of fear or even closure," Salvini told reporters outside the Senate. "If there are local situations of risk, you intervene at the local level. "But it does not seem respectful to the Italian people to talk of having Easter at home in lockdown today. "Good sense is needed. "All of Italy's mayors, of all political colours, are calling for some closed economic, social and business activities that do not entail risks to be reopened". (ANSA).