COVID: Torino-Sassuolo put off till Mar 17

TURIN
25 Febbraio 2021
TURIN, FEB 25 - Friday's Serie A clash between Torino and Sassuolo has been put off until March 17 after an outbreak of COVID-19 among Toro players, the Serie A national footballers league said Thursday. Torino are 17th in the Italian top flight, and Sassuolo eighth. Seven Toro players have tested positive for the British variant, as well as two squad members. (ANSA).
