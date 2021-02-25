COVID: 3 Inter officials test positive

MILAN, FEB 25 - Three top officials at Serie A top team Inter Milan have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. They are the two managing directors Alessandro Antonello and Beppe Marotta, and sporting director Piero Ausilio. Club lawyer Angelo Capellini has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Inter said all its managers and the squad would follow COVID protocols. Inter are four points clear at the top of Serie A after crushing AC Milan 3-0 in the derby on Sunday. Lautaro Martinez scored a double and Romelu Lukaku was also on target after setting up his side's opening goal. Antonio Conte's men have 53 points from 23 games, while second-placed Milan have 49. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus beat bottom side Crotone 3-0 in Turin on Monday and regain third place in the standings. (ANSA).