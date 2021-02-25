Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife

Talk of Easter lockdown disrespectful - Salvini
MATERA
25 Febbraio 2021
MATERA, FEB 25 - A 44-year-old Matera man was arrested Thursday for beating his wife and keeping her a virtual prisoner in their home in the southern Italian city. Police said the man stopped his wife leaving the house, stopped her getting a phone and gave her no money. The man has already been arrested for beating and threatening his wife since 2016. He was arrested again after the woman reported him for locking up their two-year-old daughter in the bathroom, because she had been crying, and preventing her mother from helping her. The man also took the women's monthly benefit cheque from the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income scheme. (ANSA).
