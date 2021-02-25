Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

ROME, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi has completed his government team with 19 women and 20 men appointed as undersecretaries and junior ministers to his national unity government, helping the executive correct a gender imbalance. Six of the new appointees are deputy ministers, four women and two men: Marina Sereni (foreign affairs), Laura Castelli (economy), Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Alessandra Todde (industry), and Teresa Bellanova and Alessandro Morelli (infrastructure and transport). The biggest party in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement (M5S), got the most posts with 11, followed by the nationalist League party with nine, six for three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), two for ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party, one for the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, one for the centrist Democratic Centre party, and one for the pro-EU +Europa party. They join a 23-strong cabinet made up of eighteen politicians and five technocrats, eighteen men and five women. The Draghi government is backed by every major Italian political party apart from the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, which is in opposition. (ANSA).