Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021 | 14:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Talk of Easter lockdown disrespectful - Salvini

Talk of Easter lockdown disrespectful - Salvini

 
TURIN
COVID: Torino-Sassuolo put off till Mar 17

COVID: Torino-Sassuolo put off till Mar 17

 
MATERA
Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife

Matera man arrested for beating, 'imprisoning' wife

 
MILAN
COVID: 3 Inter officials test positive

COVID: 3 Inter officials test positive

 
ROME
Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

 
TURIN
Teen gang arrested for robbing hotel

Teen gang arrested for robbing hotel

 
ROME
Business and consumer confidence up - ISTAT

Business and consumer confidence up - ISTAT

 
PERUGIA
Examiner in sham Suarez language exam gets 1-yr term

Examiner in sham Suarez language exam gets 1-yr term

 
ROME
COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE

COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE

 
ROME
Govt, regions hold talks on new COVID measures

Govt, regions hold talks on new COVID measures

 
ROME
COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraGli episodi andavano avanti dal 2016
Impediva alla compagna di uscire di casa e la picchiava: arrestato a Matera

Impediva alla compagna di uscire di casa e la picchiava: arrestato a Matera

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Martina Franca, raggirano 80enne all'uscita dalla Posta e gli rubano tutta la pensione

Martina Franca, raggirano 80enne all'uscita dalla Posta e gli rubano tutta la pensione

 
PotenzaFacoltà di ingegneria
Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

 
Barinel Barese
Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

 
FoggiaI fatti a settembre
Foggia, tabaccaio ucciso durante rapina: 5 persone arrestate dopo 5 mesi

Foggia, tabaccaio ucciso in rapina: 5 persone arrestate dopo 5 mesi, anche un minore VD

 
LecceL'incidente
Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, poco meno di mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

ROME

Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

Undersecretaries help correct gender imbalance

Draghi completes govt team with 19 women, 20 men

ROME, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi has completed his government team with 19 women and 20 men appointed as undersecretaries and junior ministers to his national unity government, helping the executive correct a gender imbalance. Six of the new appointees are deputy ministers, four women and two men: Marina Sereni (foreign affairs), Laura Castelli (economy), Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Alessandra Todde (industry), and Teresa Bellanova and Alessandro Morelli (infrastructure and transport). The biggest party in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement (M5S), got the most posts with 11, followed by the nationalist League party with nine, six for three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), two for ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party, one for the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, one for the centrist Democratic Centre party, and one for the pro-EU +Europa party. They join a 23-strong cabinet made up of eighteen politicians and five technocrats, eighteen men and five women. The Draghi government is backed by every major Italian political party apart from the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, which is in opposition. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it