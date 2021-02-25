Teen gang arrested for robbing hotel

TURIN, FEB 25 - An Italian teen gang were arrested Thursday for robbing a Turin hotel after tying up the night porter. Three minors and a 20-year-old were arrested for robbery and taking a person hostage. The four allegedly robbed the hotel and fled on electric scooters, wearing hoods and facemasks, police said. The porter managed to free himself and call the police who stopped the 20-year-old. Two of the minors were traced back to a B&B they used as a lair and arrested there. The third minor was picked up at home. Police used CCTV footage in the probe. A girl has been cited for aiding and abetting the alleged gang. The hotel is in via Principi D'Acaja, in the centre of the Piedmont capital. When the 20-year-old was arrested he still had on him the duct tape used to tie up the porter, as well as a hundred euros, police said. Police also seized a ski mask and a knife from him. One of the teenagers was found hiding in a wardrobe. (ANSA).