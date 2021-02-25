Examiner in sham Suarez language exam gets 1-yr term

PERUGIA, FEB 25 - An examiner who gave then Barcelona striker Luis Suarez a sham Italian-language test in September ahead of a move to Juventus which subsequently fell through on Thursday plea-bargained a one-year suspended jail term for fraud. The examiner, Lorenzo Rocca, was sacked from his lectureship at Perugia's University for Foreigners due to the case. Several other officials at the university as well as Juve officials have been placed under investigation in the case. Veteran Uruguay star Suarez went from Barca to Atletico Madrid after the Juve deal collapsed. The language exam, in which he was fed the answers, was needed for him to qualify for Italian citizenship and thus join the roster of the Turin giants without adding to their roll of overseas players, which was already full. The case has been a source of major embarrassment for the prestigious Perugia institute, as well as for Juve. Juve signed Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata instead of Suarez, joining Cristiano Ronaldo up front. (ANSA).