Govt, regions hold talks on new COVID measures

ROME, FEB 25 - Central government held a video-conference with Italy's governors and representatives of the nation's provincial and municipal authorities on Thursday for talks on the COVID-19 restrictions Italy will have in the near future. Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said the local authorities will have a draft of the decree with the new measures on Friday. The current system of tiered restrictions based on a region's COVID contagion risk level, going from low-risk white to moderate-risk yellow, medium-risk orange and high risk red, is set to remain. The aim is to avoid the need for another nationwide lockdown. Gelmini said that the changes of colour and restriction regime will not take place each week on Monday, rather than Sunday, to give a little more time for businesses to adjust to the changes. Health Minister Roberto Speranza decides what colour each region is classed as on the basis of the weekly monitoring report of his ministry and the Higher Health Institute, which is released on Friday. Gelmini said the government is working on having places of culture gradually reopen. While museums and archaeological sites are currently able to open in yellow zones, cinemas and theatres are closed nationwide, along with swimming pools and gyms. (ANSA).