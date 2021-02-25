Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021 | 12:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE

COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE

 
ROME
Govt, regions hold talks on new COVID measures

Govt, regions hold talks on new COVID measures

 
ROME
COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

 
ROME
Minor among five arrested for deadly hold-up of Foggia bar

Minor among five arrested for deadly hold-up of Foggia bar

 
ROME

Soccer: 10-man Atalanta furious at ref after Real defeat

 
ROME
State funeral held for slain DRC ambassador, Carabiniere

State funeral held for slain DRC ambassador, Carabiniere

 
ROME
Attanasio, Iacovacci killed in firefight, not execution

Attanasio, Iacovacci killed in firefight, not execution

 
ROME
COVID: New cases surge to 16,424, 318 more victims

COVID: New cases surge to 16,424, 318 more victims

 
MILAN
Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

 
ROME
Must keep COVID measures in place says Speranza

Must keep COVID measures in place says Speranza

 
ROME
Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraGdF
Matera, ha fatto fallire 5 società: arrestato imprenditore

Matera, ha fatto fallire 5 società: arrestato imprenditore

 
PotenzaFacoltà di ingegneria
Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

 
Tarantoguardia di finanza
Truffa gasolio a Taranto; sequestrati 2 mln di beni a 5 imprese

Truffa gasolio a Taranto; sequestrati 2 mln di beni a 5 imprese

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

 
Barinel Barese
Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

 
FoggiaI fatti a settembre
Foggia, tabaccaio ucciso durante rapina: 5 persone arrestate dopo 5 mesi

Foggia, tabaccaio ucciso in rapina: 5 persone arrestate dopo 5 mesi, anche un minore VD

 
LecceL'incidente
Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, poco meno di mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

ROME

COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

AstraZeneca vows to deliver 20 mn doses to Italy in Q2

COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

ROME, FEB 25 - More than 100,000 people a day have got the COVID vaccine since Monday February 22, emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Thursday. "The campaign of vaccination against the COVID epidemic is showing a reassuring increase," he said. "Since MOnday February 22 over 100,000 administrations (of the jab) have been carried out on average per day and yesterday, Wednesday February 24, the peak of 102,433 doses was reached". Also Thursday, AstrraZeneca said it would deliver some 20 million shots of its COVID jab to Italy in the second quarter of this year. Approaching four million people in Italy have had the first dose of a COVID vaccine. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it