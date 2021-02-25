COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

ROME, FEB 25 - More than 100,000 people a day have got the COVID vaccine since Monday February 22, emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Thursday. "The campaign of vaccination against the COVID epidemic is showing a reassuring increase," he said. "Since MOnday February 22 over 100,000 administrations (of the jab) have been carried out on average per day and yesterday, Wednesday February 24, the peak of 102,433 doses was reached". Also Thursday, AstrraZeneca said it would deliver some 20 million shots of its COVID jab to Italy in the second quarter of this year. Approaching four million people in Italy have had the first dose of a COVID vaccine. (ANSA).