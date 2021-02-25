Minor among five arrested for deadly hold-up of Foggia bar

COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE
25 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 25 - A minor was among five young people arrested by police on Thursday in relation to the deadly robbery of a bar-tobacconist in the southern city of Foggia in September. Owner Francesco Traiano, 38, was stabbed in the eye during the hold-up on September 17 and died of his injuries on October 9. None of the suspects are linked to organized crime gangs, sources said. (ANSA).
