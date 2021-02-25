Soccer: 10-man Atalanta furious at ref after Real defeat

COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE
ROME
25 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 25 - Atlanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini blasted the referee after his side lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the fist leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Bergamo on Wednesday after playing most of the match in 10 men. German referee Tobias Stieler gave Atalanta's Remo Freuler a straight red card in the 17th minute for stopping a chance on goal by bringing down Real's Ferland Mendy, even though the Swiss midfielder was not the last man in defence. Gasperini said refs were increasingly trying to eliminate all forms of contract from the game and said this amounts to "the suicide of football". "Enough of these refs who have never played soccer and ruin matches," he added. Mendy scored Real's wining goal in the closing stages. (ANSA).
