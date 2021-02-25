Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021 | 12:56

ROME
COVID cases up 10% in 7 days, alert in 41 provinces - GIMBE

 
Govt, regions hold talks on new COVID measures

COVID: 100,000 vaccinated a day since Feb 22 - Arcuri

Minor among five arrested for deadly hold-up of Foggia bar

ROME

Soccer: 10-man Atalanta furious at ref after Real defeat

 
State funeral held for slain DRC ambassador, Carabiniere

Attanasio, Iacovacci killed in firefight, not execution

COVID: New cases surge to 16,424, 318 more victims

Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

Must keep COVID measures in place says Speranza

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraGdF
Matera, ha fatto fallire 5 società: arrestato imprenditore

 
PotenzaFacoltà di ingegneria
Potenza, cortocircuito in laboratorio università causa incendio: danni

 
Tarantoguardia di finanza
Truffa gasolio a Taranto; sequestrati 2 mln di beni a 5 imprese

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

 
Barinel Barese
Gravina, fidanzamento osteggiato dalle famiglie sfocia in una rissa in strada: 4 arresti

 
FoggiaI fatti a settembre
Foggia, tabaccaio ucciso in rapina: 5 persone arrestate dopo 5 mesi, anche un minore VD

 
LecceL'incidente
Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 

ROME

Premier Draghi among officials in attendance

ROME, FEB 25 - The State funeral for the late Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and his Carabiniere police escort Vito Iacovacci, who were killed in an attack in the African country on Monday, took place at Rome's Santa Maria degli Angeli Basilica on Thursday. Premier Mario Draghi, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the Speakers of the Senate and the Lower House, Maria Elisabetta Casellati and Roberto Fico, were among the officials in attendance to pay their respects. The coffins of the slain servants of the State were covered by the Italian flag. The relatives of the two men were in the front row. These included Attanasio's widow, who was wearing a black veil and held her three young daughters in her arms. In the funeral homily, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said Attanasio and Iacovacci has put themselves at the service of other people "at the cost of losing heir own lives". "There is anguish that too many men are bewitched by money and plot the death of a brother," he added. "There is anguish because justice is not respected. "Luca Attanasio and Vittorio Iacovacci were torn away from this world by the claws of ferocious violence, which will only bring more pain. "Evil only brings more evil". Cardinal De Donatis also passed on the condolences of Pope Francis. Attanasio, Iacovacci and a Congolese driver, Mustapha Milambo, were killed on Monday while travelling from Goma to Rutshuru in the east of the African country where they were planning to visit a UN World Food Programme (WFP) school feeding programme. The DRC government has blamed the attack on Rwandan Hutu rebels, who have said Congo and Rwanda troops are to blame. Attanasio and Iacovacci were killed in an attempted kidnapping that tragically ended in a firefight and were not executed by their captors, autopsies performed in Rome on Wednesday suggest. (ANSA).

