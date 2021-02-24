Attanasio, Iacovacci killed in firefight, not execution
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Late Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio and his police escort Vito Iacovacci were killed in an attempted kidnapping that tragically ended in a firefight and were not executed by their captors, according to an autopsy on Wednesday. The pair, along with their World Food Programme Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo, were attacked on the way to inspect a WFP school feeding scheme in North Kivu. The DRC government has blamed the attack on Rwandan Hutu rebels, who have said Congo and Rwanda troops are to blame. It had previously been reported that Attanasio and Iacovacci had been taken into the forest by their kidnappers who then executed them. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su