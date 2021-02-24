Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021 | 20:05

ROME
Attanasio, Iacovacci killed in firefight, not execution

ROME
COVID: New cases surge to 16,424, 318 more victims

MILAN
Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

ROME
Must keep COVID measures in place says Speranza

ROME
Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

ROME
Italian mothers oldest in Europe

ROME
COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

ROME
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless man

ROME
11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

MESSINA
Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

LIVORNO
Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

Serie C
Bari-Foggia, il gran derby di sabato è anche questione di gol

FoggiaCiclismo
Giro d'Italia, l'ottava tappa parte da Foggia il 15 maggio

BariLa decisione
Caso legionella a Bari, Riesame annulla interdizione vertici del Policlinico

LecceL'incidente
Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

Tarantolavoro
Mittal Taranto, ritardo pagamenti indotto: sindacati chiedono incontro con prefetto e minacciano sit in

Potenzala richiesta
Basilicata, Bardi incontra Brunetta: «La Regione sia protagonista in vista del del Recovery fund»

Batla polemica
Bisceglie, lavori in corso sulla costa: «Sembra la muraglia biscegliese»

Materaindagini dei CC
Matera, spaccio di droga tra minorenni e studenti: nei guai 8 baby pusher

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Autopsy reveals DRC deaths in exchange of gunfire

ROME, FEB 24 - Late Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio and his police escort Vito Iacovacci were killed in an attempted kidnapping that tragically ended in a firefight and were not executed by their captors, according to an autopsy on Wednesday. The pair, along with their World Food Programme Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo, were attacked on the way to inspect a WFP school feeding scheme in North Kivu. The DRC government has blamed the attack on Rwandan Hutu rebels, who have said Congo and Rwanda troops are to blame. It had previously been reported that Attanasio and Iacovacci had been taken into the forest by their kidnappers who then executed them. (ANSA).

