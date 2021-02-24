COVID: New cases surge to 16,424, 318 more victims

New ROME, FEB 24 - New COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours surged to 16,424, with 318 more victims from the virus, on Wednesday, the health ministry said. This compared to 13,314 new cases, and 356 more victims, on Tuesday. There have been 340,247 more tests, compared to 303,850 Tuesday. The positivity rate is 4.8%, compared to 4.4% Tuesday, a rise of 0.4%. Intensive care cases have risen by 11 and hospital admissions fallen by 78. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 2,848,564, and the death toll 96,666. (ANSA).