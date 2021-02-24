Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
Covid in Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%
MILAN
24 Febbraio 2021
MILAN, FEB 24 - This year's 104th Giro d'Italia will run from Turin to Milan from May 8-30, organisers said Wednesday. The 21-stage round-Italy bike race, the second biggest in the world after the Tour de France, will this year have a record overall difference in height of 46,900 metres. There will be two time trials, six stages for sprinters, and seven high-mountain stages including six uphill finishes. The race will leave Italy twice, popping into Slovenia and Switzerland. It will cover 14 of Italy's 20 regions, excluding Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Liguria and Val d'Aosta. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su