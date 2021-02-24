Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

MILAN, FEB 24 - This year's 104th Giro d'Italia will run from Turin to Milan from May 8-30, organisers said Wednesday. The 21-stage round-Italy bike race, the second biggest in the world after the Tour de France, will this year have a record overall difference in height of 46,900 metres. There will be two time trials, six stages for sprinters, and seven high-mountain stages including six uphill finishes. The race will leave Italy twice, popping into Slovenia and Switzerland. It will cover 14 of Italy's 20 regions, excluding Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Liguria and Val d'Aosta. (ANSA).