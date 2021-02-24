Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021 | 18:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

 
ROME
Must keep COVID measures in place says Speranza

Must keep COVID measures in place says Speranza

 
ROME
Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

 
ROME
Italian mothers oldest in Europe

Italian mothers oldest in Europe

 
ROME
COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

 
ROME
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless man

Hit-and-run driver kills homeless man

 
ROME
11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

 
MESSINA
Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

 
LIVORNO
Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

 
ROME
Mafia getting into green economy, health sector - DIA

Mafia getting into green economy, health sector - DIA

 
ROME
Moody's revises down Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 3.7%

Moody's revises down Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 3.7%

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Foggia, il gran derby di sabato è anche questione di gol

Bari-Foggia, il gran derby di sabato è anche questione di gol

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Casamassima, picchia e minaccia di morte medico e infermiere per saltare la fila

Casamassima, picchia e minaccia di morte medico e infermiere per saltare la fila

 
LecceL'incidente
Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

Auto travolge bici: muore ciclista 45enne in Salento

 
Tarantolavoro
Mittal Taranto, ritardo pagamenti indotto: sindacati chiedono incontro con prefetto e minacciano sit in

Mittal Taranto, ritardo pagamenti indotto: chiesto incontro e minaccia di sit in. Melucci: «Cronoprogramma spegnimento»

 
FoggiaFoggia
Fondazione Puglia, l’Assori contro la povertà educativa

Fondazione Puglia, l’Assori contro la povertà educativa

 
Potenzala richiesta
Basilicata, Bardi incontra Brunetta: «La Regione sia protagonista in vista del del Recovery fund»

Basilicata, Bardi incontra Brunetta: «La Regione sia protagonista in vista del del Recovery fund»

 
Batla polemica
Bisceglie, lavori in corso sulla costa: «Sembra la muraglia biscegliese»

Bisceglie, lavori in corso sulla costa: «Sembra la muraglia biscegliese»

 
Materaindagini dei CC
Matera, spaccio di droga tra minorenni e studenti: nei guai 8 baby pusher

Matera, spaccio di droga tra minorenni e studenti: nei guai 8 baby pusher

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 

i più letti

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Covid in Puglia, poco meno di mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

Covid in Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

Puglia, da metà marzo vaccini per magistrati e avvocati: «Servizio prioritario»

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

MILAN

Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

2 time trials, 6 uphill finishes

Cycling: Giro d'Italia to run from Turin to Milan, May 8-30

MILAN, FEB 24 - This year's 104th Giro d'Italia will run from Turin to Milan from May 8-30, organisers said Wednesday. The 21-stage round-Italy bike race, the second biggest in the world after the Tour de France, will this year have a record overall difference in height of 46,900 metres. There will be two time trials, six stages for sprinters, and seven high-mountain stages including six uphill finishes. The race will leave Italy twice, popping into Slovenia and Switzerland. It will cover 14 of Italy's 20 regions, excluding Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Liguria and Val d'Aosta. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it