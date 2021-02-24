Italian mothers oldest in Europe

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Italian first-time mothers are the oldest in Europe, Eurostat said Wednesday. Their average age when they have their first child was 31.3 years in 2019, the highest in Europe, and compared to an EU average of 29.4. Bulgaria and Romania have the youngest mothers, at ages 26.3 years and 26.9 years respectively. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su