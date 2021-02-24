Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021 | 14:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

 
ROME
Italian mothers oldest in Europe

Italian mothers oldest in Europe

 
ROME
COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

 
ROME
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless man

Hit-and-run driver kills homeless man

 
ROME
11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

 
MESSINA
Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

 
LIVORNO
Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

 
ROME
Mafia getting into green economy, health sector - DIA

Mafia getting into green economy, health sector - DIA

 
ROME
Moody's revises down Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 3.7%

Moody's revises down Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 3.7%

 
CATANIA
Teen kidnapping gang smashed

Teen kidnapping gang smashed

 
ROME
Cross-country skiing: Pellegrino wins sprint World Cup

Cross-country skiing: Pellegrino wins sprint World Cup

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Foggia, il gran derby di sabato è anche questione di gol

Bari-Foggia, il gran derby di sabato è anche questione di gol

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariindagini
Bari, 85enne positiva al Covid cade da sedia e muore in Rssa: Procura apre inchiesta

Bari, 85enne positiva al Covid cade da sedia e muore in Rssa: Procura apre inchiesta

 
Potenzala richiesta
Basilicata, Bardi incontra Brunetta: «La Regione sia protagonista in vista del del Recovery fund»

Basilicata, Bardi incontra Brunetta: «La Regione sia protagonista in vista del del Recovery fund»

 
Tarantoa ridosso dell'ex Ilva
Taranto, rigenerazione rione Tamburi: attesa per i due bandi

Taranto, rigenerazione rione Tamburi: attesa per i due bandi

 
Leccetragedia sfiorata
Lecce, travolto da un suv mentre faceva jogging

Lecce, travolto da un suv mentre faceva jogging

 
Batla polemica
Bisceglie, lavori in corso sulla costa: «Sembra la muraglia biscegliese»

Bisceglie, lavori in corso sulla costa: «Sembra la muraglia biscegliese»

 
Materaindagini dei CC
Matera, spaccio di droga tra minorenni e studenti: nei guai 8 baby pusher

Matera, spaccio di droga tra minorenni e studenti: nei guai 8 baby pusher

 
Foggiacontrolli dei CC
Foggia, in auto con un etto di cocaina pura tra salumi e formaggi: arrestato 36enne

Foggia, in auto con un etto di cocaina pura tra salumi e formaggi: arrestato 36enne

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 

i più letti

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi

Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità

Addio a Fausto Gresini

Addio a Fausto Gresini

ROME

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

Current labour contracts deny workers a future says Greco

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

ROME, FEB 24 - Milan prosecutors said Wednesday that Italy's top food-delivery firms, Uber Eats, Glovo-Foodinho, JustEat and Deliveroo, have been notified that they must hire 60,000 riders on labour contracts for "continuous, coordinated" workers and stop using them as self-employed freelancers. Milan Chief Prosecutor Francesco Greco told a press conference that food-delivery riders in Italy have "labour conditions that deny them a future". Greco's department said six officials from these companies had been put under investigation because the situation regarding the riders was "clearly illegal". Greco said the riders should be considered "citizens" not "slaves". He also stressed the vital role the riders have played in enabling many businesses in the catering sector to survive during the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent restrictions. The prosecutors said the food-delivery firms were facing a total of 733 million euros for failing to respect safety regulations. The press conference was called to announced that Milan prosecutors have launched an investigation into the taxes of the Italian branch of Uber Eats, which was put into administration last year for allegedly running a 'gangmaster' system of worker exploitation. Earlier this month Uber Eats said that it had a adopted a new protocol to protect the health and safety of its food-delivery riders in Italy. The new protocol will see the company provide safety equipment such as helmets free to riders and lay on free training courses for them too, among other things. Uber Eats said it was the "first company in Italy to apply a package of clear procedures and concrete initiatives" of this kind. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it