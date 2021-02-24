COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

ROME, FEB 24 - AstraZeneca said Wednesday it would deliver five million does of its COVID vaccine to Italy by the end of March. It said it planned to get Italy more than 20 million shots of its jab by the end of the year. Italy's vaccine rollout has been hit by delays to AstraZeneca and Pfizer deliveries. Italy has so far given over 3.5 million people their first dose of a COVID vaccine. Mario Draghi's new government has vowed to speed up the programme. (ANSA).