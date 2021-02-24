Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

MESSINA, FEB 24 - A ship's rope broke and hit a sailor on board a ferry at Messina Wednesday, killing him instantly. Gaetano Puleo, 61, was a bosun on the Eolo, which plies the Messina Strait. He was employed by the Caronte & Tourist ferry company. The accident took place during docking operations at the Norimberga Dock in the Sicilian city. The broken rope hit the sailor full in the face, eye witnesses said. (ANSA).