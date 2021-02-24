Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità
LIVORNO
24 Febbraio 2021
LIVORNO, FEB 24 - A 37-year-old man from Cecina near Livorno on the southern Tuscan coast has earned over 640,00 euros in online betting in the last three years while also recently getting the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income for those near the poverty line, tax police said Wednesday. The man has allegedly not declared any of his winnings despite getting the welfare benefit to the tune of 5,690 euros in 2019 and 2020, they said. He has also allegedly failed to declare income of 22,500 euros from a portion of a flat that was sold. The man has been cited for "unduly receiving the basic income," the guardia di finanza said. Critics say the basic income, a flagship policy of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has been open to widespread fraud. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su