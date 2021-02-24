Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

LIVORNO, FEB 24 - A 37-year-old man from Cecina near Livorno on the southern Tuscan coast has earned over 640,00 euros in online betting in the last three years while also recently getting the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income for those near the poverty line, tax police said Wednesday. The man has allegedly not declared any of his winnings despite getting the welfare benefit to the tune of 5,690 euros in 2019 and 2020, they said. He has also allegedly failed to declare income of 22,500 euros from a portion of a flat that was sold. The man has been cited for "unduly receiving the basic income," the guardia di finanza said. Critics say the basic income, a flagship policy of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has been open to widespread fraud. (ANSA).