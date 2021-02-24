11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 11 people on suspicion of carrying out serial thefts in shops and homes in Rome since June 2019. Police said they carried out 10 robberies in the Marconi, Prati, and Esquilino districts of the Italian capital. As well as the robbers themselves, police also arrested their look-out man, the man who used bolt-cutters to cut through security shutters for them, and the fence the gang used. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su