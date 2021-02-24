11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

ROME, FEB 24 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 11 people on suspicion of carrying out serial thefts in shops and homes in Rome since June 2019. Police said they carried out 10 robberies in the Marconi, Prati, and Esquilino districts of the Italian capital. As well as the robbers themselves, police also arrested their look-out man, the man who used bolt-cutters to cut through security shutters for them, and the fence the gang used. (ANSA).