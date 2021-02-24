Cross-country skiing: Pellegrino wins sprint World Cup

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Italy's Federico Pellegrino on Wednesday won the cross-country skiing sprint World Cup for the second time. The first time he won it was five years ago. The Aosta born policeman, 30, benefitted from the fact that he is top of the standings now that the season has come to an early end. The last two weekends of competition, scheduled in Norway and the Czech Republic, have been cancelled due to the COVID emergency. Pellegrino is also a world champion and Olympic silver medalist. (ANSA).
