Former Antitrust chief Catricalà dead, suicide suspected

ROME
Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor

ROME
Italian mothers oldest in Europe

ROME
COVID: AstraZeneca to deliver 5 mn shots to Italy by Mar

ROME
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless man

ROME
11 arrested for serial thefts in Rome shops, home

MESSINA
Ship rope breaks, hits and kills sailor

LIVORNO
Man on basic income gets 640,000 euros betting in three yrs

ROME
Mafia getting into green economy, health sector - DIA

ROME
Moody's revises down Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 3.7%

CATANIA
Teen kidnapping gang smashed

ROME
Cross-country skiing: Pellegrino wins sprint World Cup

Bari-Foggia, il gran derby di sabato è anche questione di gol

Bari, 85enne positiva al Covid cade da sedia e muore in Rssa: Procura apre inchiesta

Basilicata, Bardi incontra Brunetta: «La Regione sia protagonista in vista del del Recovery fund»

Taranto, rigenerazione rione Tamburi: attesa per i due bandi

Lecce, travolto da un suv mentre faceva jogging

Bisceglie, lavori in corso sulla costa: «Sembra la muraglia biscegliese»

Matera, spaccio di droga tra minorenni e studenti: nei guai 8 baby pusher

Foggia, in auto con un etto di cocaina pura tra salumi e formaggi: arrestato 36enne

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi

Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità

Addio a Fausto Gresini

Addio a Fausto Gresini

ROME

Former Antitrust chief Catricalà dead, suicide suspected

Body found with gunshot wound in Rome home

Former Antitrust chief Catricalà dead, suicide suspected

ROME, FEB 24 - Antonio Catricalà, the former head of Italy's Antitrust Authority and a former cabinet secretary, is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself, sources said Wednesday. Catricalà's body was found in his home in Rome's Parioli district. Crime scene investigators are at work. The 69-year-old had been president of the board of Aeroporti di Roma airport-management company since 2017 and he had recently been appointed president of IGI (the Large Infrastructure Institute). He was head of the national competition regulator from 2005 to 2011. He was then cabinet secretary in ex-premier Mario Monte's technocrat government from November 2011 to April 2013. He subsequently served as deputy industry minister under ex-premier Enrico Letta from May 2013 to February 2014. Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into his death. (ANSA).

