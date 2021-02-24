Former Antitrust chief Catricalà dead, suicide suspected

Food-delivery firms must hire 60,000 riders - prosecutor
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Antonio Catricalà, the former head of Italy's Antitrust Authority and a former cabinet secretary, is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself, sources said Wednesday. Catricalà's body was found in his home in Rome's Parioli district. Crime scene investigators are at work. The 69-year-old had been president of the board of Aeroporti di Roma airport-management company since 2017 and he had recently been appointed president of IGI (the Large Infrastructure Institute). He was head of the national competition regulator from 2005 to 2011. He was then cabinet secretary in ex-premier Mario Monte's technocrat government from November 2011 to April 2013. He subsequently served as deputy industry minister under ex-premier Enrico Letta from May 2013 to February 2014. Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into his death. (ANSA).
