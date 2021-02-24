Former Antitrust chief Catricalà dead, suicide suspected

DRC Ambassador, Carabiniere victims of 'cowardly attack'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Antonio Catricalà, the former head of Italy's Antitrust Authority and a former Cabinet secretary, is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself, sources said Wednesday. Catricalà's body was found in his home in Rome's Parioli district. Crime scene investigators are at work. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su