Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021 | 12:22

ROME

Charred body found in car near Naples

Victim may have been tortured

Charred body found in car near Naples

ROME, FEB 24 - The charred body of a man was found on Wednesday in a car that was set alight in a supermarket car park in the province of Naples town of Afragola. Police are investigating and they have not ruled out the hypothesis that the victim may have been tortured before being killed, sources said. (ANSA).

