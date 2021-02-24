Charred body found in car near Naples

DRC Ambassador, Carabiniere victims of 'cowardly attack'
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - The charred body of a man was found on Wednesday in a car that was set alight in a supermarket car park in the province of Naples town of Afragola. Police are investigating and they have not ruled out the hypothesis that the victim may have been tortured before being killed, sources said. (ANSA).
