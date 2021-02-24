Soccer: Lazio put to the sword by Bayern

DRC Ambassador, Carabiniere victims of 'cowardly attack'
ROME
24 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 24 - Lazio's hopes of reaching the Champions League quarter-final are effectively dead after they were thrashed 4-1 by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the home leg of their last-16 tie. The Rome side were outclassed for long spells although they also had a big hand in their own downfall. Lazio handed Bayern their first and third scores with defensive blunders while the fourth was a Francesco Acerbi own goal. (ANSA).
