Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021 | 10:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Bodies of ambassador,Carabiniere killed in DRC back in Italy

Bodies of ambassador,Carabiniere killed in DRC back in Italy

 
ROME
COVID: 13,314 new cases, 356 more deaths

COVID: 13,314 new cases, 356 more deaths

 
PALERMO
COVID: 2 Palermo towns set to go red

COVID: 2 Palermo towns set to go red

 
NAPLES
Entertainment sector workers occupy Naples street

Entertainment sector workers occupy Naples street

 
ROME
COVID: doctor death toll rises to 328

COVID: doctor death toll rises to 328

 
ROME
Man gets six-month term for threatening Boldrini online

Man gets six-month term for threatening Boldrini online

 
ROME
COVID: Rome school closed after Brazil variant found

COVID: Rome school closed after Brazil variant found

 
FLORENCE

Body of Faenza man, 63, found in Arno

 
NAPLES
Naples supermarket seeks man who lost bag of diamonds

Naples supermarket seeks man who lost bag of diamonds

 
ROME
Slain ambassador was happy about his mission says father

Slain ambassador was happy about his mission says father

 
ROME
COVID: Red zone in Ciociaria due to British variant

COVID: Red zone in Ciociaria due to British variant

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il metodo Carrera: elasticità e furore per far decollare il Bari

Il metodo Carrera: elasticità e furore per far decollare il Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiacontrolli dei CC
Foggia, in auto con un etto di cocaina pura tra salumi e formaggi: arrestato 36enne

Foggia, in auto con un etto di cocaina pura tra salumi e formaggi: arrestato 36enne

 
BariIl provvedimento
Bari, rubarono bottiglie di vino per 150mila euro: quattro arrestati, si cercano i complici

Bari, rubarono vino per 150mila euro: quattro arrestati, caccia ai complici

 
TarantoAmbiente svenduto
Processo Ilva, comune Traanto chiede risarcimento 10 miliardi di euro

Processo Ilva, comune Taranto chiede risarcimento 10 miliardi di euro

 
PotenzaLotta al virus
Potenza, a 100 anni si vaccina contro il Covid: la forza di nonna Anna Lucia

Potenza, a 100 anni si vaccina contro il Covid: la forza di nonna Anna Lucia

 
BatNella Bat
Canosa, rapina a portavalori vicino alla posta: ferita guardia giurata

Canosa, rapina a portavalori vicino alla posta: ferite una guardia giurata

 
MateraContagi
Coronavirus, a Matera positivo collaboratore vescovo, chiusi uffici

Coronavirus, a Matera positivo collaboratore vescovo, chiusi uffici

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 
Leccemistero
Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

 

i più letti

Scuole, il Tar sospende l'ordinanza di Emiliano: si torna in aula

Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te»

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi

Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità

Addio a Fausto Gresini

Addio a Fausto Gresini

ROME

Bodies of ambassador,Carabiniere killed in DRC back in Italy

Autopsies on bodies of Attanasio, Iacovacci on Wednesday

Bodies of ambassador,Carabiniere killed in DRC back in Italy

ROME, FEB 24 - The bodies of Italy's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and Carabiniere police officer Vittorio Iacovacci arrived in Italy late on Tuesday. Attanasio and Iacovacci were killed in an attack in the African country along with a Congolese driver on Monday. Premier Mario Draghi, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini were at Rome's Ciampino airport to receive the bodies of the slain servants of the State. Autopsies on the bodies of Attanasio and Iacovacci will be done at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital on Wednesday and the funerals are set to take place in the capital on Thursday. Rome prosecutors are investigating the murders. Attanasio's widow and his three young daughters are expected to return to Italy on Wednesday. Attanasio, 43, and Iacovacci, a-30-year-old who was part of the ambassador's security detail, were killed in an attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) convoy travelling from Goma to Bukavu. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it