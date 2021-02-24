Bodies of ambassador,Carabiniere killed in DRC back in Italy

ROME, FEB 24 - The bodies of Italy's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and Carabiniere police officer Vittorio Iacovacci arrived in Italy late on Tuesday. Attanasio and Iacovacci were killed in an attack in the African country along with a Congolese driver on Monday. Premier Mario Draghi, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini were at Rome's Ciampino airport to receive the bodies of the slain servants of the State. Autopsies on the bodies of Attanasio and Iacovacci will be done at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital on Wednesday and the funerals are set to take place in the capital on Thursday. Rome prosecutors are investigating the murders. Attanasio's widow and his three young daughters are expected to return to Italy on Wednesday. Attanasio, 43, and Iacovacci, a-30-year-old who was part of the ambassador's security detail, were killed in an attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) convoy travelling from Goma to Bukavu. (ANSA).