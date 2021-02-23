COVID: 13,314 new cases, 356 more deaths

ROME, FEB 23 - There have been 13,314 new COVID-19 cases, and 356 more deaths from the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 9,630 new cases and 274 more victims on Monday. Some 303,850 more tests have been done, the ministry said. The positivity rate has fallen from 5.6% to 4.4%. Intensive care cases rose by 28, and hospital admissions by 140. The currently positive are now 387,948 (+45 on Monday). The discharged and recovered are now 2,347,866 (+12,898). The new death toll is 96,348. (ANSA).