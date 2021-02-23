COVID: 2 Palermo towns set to go red

COVID: 13,314 new cases, 356 more deaths
23 Febbraio 2021
PALERMO, FEB 23 - Two towns near Palermo will become high-COVID-risk 'red zones' from Thursday, according to an ordinance published by Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci Tuesday. The measure is aimed at combatting rising contagion rates in the towns of San Cipirello and San Giuseppe Jato. The new restrictions will be in force until March 11, the ordinance said. (ANSA).
