Entertainment sector workers occupy Naples street

COVID: 13,314 new cases, 356 more deaths
Covid in Puglia, 343 nuovi contagi e altri 17 morti: tasso di positività all'8,2%. Variante inglese al 38%. 70mila i vaccinati
NAPLES
23 Febbraio 2021
NAPLES, FEB 23 - A few hundred activists and workers from Italy's entertainment sector occupied a Naples street next to a theatre where a protest was taking place a year after the closure of Italy's theatres and cinemas due to COVID-19. The protesters held up placards saying "Work Is Not A Favour". Some of them lit red flares. Nationwide protests Tuesday are aimed at getting the government to end the closure of theatres, cinemas and other cultural spaces. (ANSA).
