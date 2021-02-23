Entertainment sector workers occupy Naples street

NAPLES, FEB 23 - A few hundred activists and workers from Italy's entertainment sector occupied a Naples street next to a theatre where a protest was taking place a year after the closure of Italy's theatres and cinemas due to COVID-19. The protesters held up placards saying "Work Is Not A Favour". Some of them lit red flares. Nationwide protests Tuesday are aimed at getting the government to end the closure of theatres, cinemas and other cultural spaces. (ANSA).