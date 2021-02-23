Martedì 23 Febbraio 2021 | 17:04

ROME
COVID: doctor death toll rises to 328

ROME
Man gets six-month term for threatening Boldrini online

ROME
COVID: Rome school closed after Brazil variant found

FLORENCE

Body of Faenza man, 63, found in Arno

 
NAPLES
Naples supermarket seeks man who lost bag of diamonds

ROME
Slain ambassador was happy about his mission says father

ROME
COVID: Red zone in Ciociaria due to British variant

ROME
Brescia facing 'third COVID wave'

MILAN
37 drugs arrests between Italy and Albania

ROME
Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA

ROME
DR Congo victims' bodies to return to Italy Tuesday

serie C
Il metodo Carrera: elasticità e furore per far decollare il Bari

BariAl Policlinico
Bari, in Oncoematologia donati «draghetti» porta-flebo

TarantoNel Tarantino
Martina Franca, 43enne perseguita l'ex moglie: arrestato

PotenzaLotta al virus
Potenza, a 100 anni si vaccina contro il Covid: la forza di nonna Anna Lucia

BatNella Bat
Canosa, rapina a portavalori vicino alla posta: ferita guardia giurata

FoggiaL'episodio
Foggia, sassi contro autobus di linea, nessun ferito

MateraContagi
Coronavirus, a Matera positivo collaboratore vescovo, chiusi uffici

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Leccemistero
Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Vaccini Covid, al via campagna per over 80 in Puglia: 160mila prenotati. La prima dose a suor Vittoria, 87 anni

Covid in Puglia, 343 nuovi contagi e altri 17 morti: tasso di positività all'8,2%. Variante inglese al 38%. 70mila i vaccinati

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

Variante inglese Covid: in Puglia oltre il 38% dei casi nelle sei province

ROME

Man gets six-month term for threatening Boldrini online

Former House Speaker says people must report Internet hate

ROME, FEB 23 - Laura Boldrini, an MP for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the former speaker of the Lower House, said Tuesday that a man she reported to prosecutors for threatening her online had been convicted by a criminal court. She said the man had been handed a six-month jail term and ordered to pay her damages for a death threat posted on Facebook. He had written "more P38 (gun) lead for Boldrini". "I stood as a civil plaintiff (in the criminal trial) and I testified," Boldrini said via Facebook. "We must report online hate. "Threats and insults cannot go unpunished. "This is a way to take back the Web as a space for debate... "Let's now allow ourselves to be intimidated!". (ANSA).

