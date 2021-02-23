Man gets six-month term for threatening Boldrini online

ROME, FEB 23 - Laura Boldrini, an MP for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the former speaker of the Lower House, said Tuesday that a man she reported to prosecutors for threatening her online had been convicted by a criminal court. She said the man had been handed a six-month jail term and ordered to pay her damages for a death threat posted on Facebook. He had written "more P38 (gun) lead for Boldrini". "I stood as a civil plaintiff (in the criminal trial) and I testified," Boldrini said via Facebook. "We must report online hate. "Threats and insults cannot go unpunished. "This is a way to take back the Web as a space for debate... "Let's now allow ourselves to be intimidated!". (ANSA).