COVID: Rome school closed after Brazil variant found

COVID: doctor death toll rises to 328
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - A Rome school was closed Tuesday after the Brazilian variant of the COVID-19 virus was found, the first case of that strain to be found in Rome and the surrounding Lazio region. Some parts of the school had already been closed due to the presence of the British variant. (ANSA).
