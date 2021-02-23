Naples supermarket seeks man who lost bag of diamonds

NAPLES, FEB 23 - A Naples supermarket has put an ad in the paper seeking a man who lost a bag of three diamonds worth 50,000 euros on Monday. The supermarket has placed the diamonds with a lawyer since they do not have a safe to keep them in. The bag fell out of the man's pocket as he was paying for his shopping at the till. The ad has been placed in Naples daily Il Mattino. (ANSA).