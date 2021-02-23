COVID: Red zone in Ciociaria due to British variant

COVID: doctor death toll rises to 328
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Tuesday declared the town of Torrice near Frosinone in the Ciociara area a high-risk COVID red zone because of the high incidence rate and the presence of the British variant of the coronavirus. The town will be placed under the highest COVID restrictions, Lazio's regional government said. There are already another three red zones in Lazio. (ANSA).
