MILAN, FEB 23 - Italian police on Tuesday carried out 37 drugs arrests between Italy and Albania in a major probe into two trafficking gangs which were smashed by Milan police, judicial sources said. Italian and Albanians in the two gangs imported "huge" quantities of cocaine, hashish and marijuana into Lombardy and then distributed them across Italy, police said. The operation deployed flying squads in Milan, Bergamo, Brindisi, Lodi, Pavia, Reggio Calabria, Reggio Emilia, Rome and Varese. Police also seized two pieces of real estate in Milan, a company, three scooters, two motorcycles and nine cars in the op. A probe preceding Tuesday's operation led to the arrest of 'prison killer' Santo Tucci, police told a press conference. Other leaders of the gangs were Agatino Maurizio Scollo, 61, and Pietro Amante, 73, police said. The gangs operate out of a dairy in Milan. During the course of the probe, police seized over four kilos of cocaine, 35 kilos of hashish and 52 kilos of marijuana, as well as 260,000 euros in cash and two pistols. (ANSA).