Brescia facing 'third COVID wave'

ROME, FEB 23 - Lombardy Welfare Chief Letizia Moratti said Tuesday that the regional government was raising COVID-19 restrictions in the whole of the province of Brescia, along with in several other towns in the region, because of a sharp increase in contagion. Among other things, schools will be closed and firms and local authorities should have staff do remote working where possible after the province was classified as a "reinforced orange" zone. "It is clear that we are faced with the third wave (of COVID contagion) in Brescia," said Guido Bertolaso, the former national civil protection chief who is working as a consultant for Lombardy and other regions for their response to the emergency. (ANSA).