DR Congo victims' bodies to return to Italy Tuesday

ROME, FEB 23 - The bodies of Italy's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and Carabiniere police officer Vittorio Iacovacci will arrive in Italy later on Tuesday, sources said. Attanasio and Iacovacci were killed in an attack in the African country along with a driver on Monday. Autopsies on the bodies of Attanasio and Iacovacci will be done at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, Rome prosecutors are investigating the murders. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will report to parliament on Monday's attack later on Tuesday or on Wednesday, Relations with Parliament Minister Federico D'Incà has said. Attanasio, 43, and Iacovacci, a-30-year-old who was part of the ambassador's security detail, were killed in an attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) convoy travelling from Goma to Bukavu. A statement by the office of DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said the attack was staged by kidnappers armed with Kalashnikovs and machetes. It said they fired from close range, killing Iacovacci immediately, while the ambassador died of his wounds in hospital in Goma an hour after the attack. Tshisekedi is sending his emissary to Rome on Tuesday to bring Premier Mario Draghi a "personal letter" from him". (ANSA).