Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA

ROME, FEB 23 - Italian greenhouse gas emissions fell 9.8% in 2020 on the previous year due to the fall in industrial activity following the COVID health emergency, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) said in a preliminary estimate on Tuesday. There was a "significant reduction" in emissions due to COVID restrictions, ISPRA said. A definitive figure is yet to be established but the likely fall of 9.8% is linked to an 8.9% fall in GDP, the institute said. But this also confirmed a "decoupling" between emissions and economic indices, ISPRA said. (ANSA).