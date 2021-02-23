Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - Italian greenhouse gas emissions fell 9.8% in 2020 on the previous year due to the fall in industrial activity following the COVID health emergency, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) said in a preliminary estimate on Tuesday. There was a "significant reduction" in emissions due to COVID restrictions, ISPRA said. A definitive figure is yet to be established but the likely fall of 9.8% is linked to an 8.9% fall in GDP, the institute said. But this also confirmed a "decoupling" between emissions and economic indices, ISPRA said. (ANSA).
