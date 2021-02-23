Martedì 23 Febbraio 2021 | 14:31

ROME
Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA

 
ROME
DR Congo victims' bodies to return to Italy Tuesday

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo puts Juve back in third place

 
TURIN
Boss who stapled lips together re-arrested

 
SIENA
Uni prof who insulted Meloni suspended

 
ROME
Industrial turnover down 11.5% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
COVID: Italy OKs AstraZeneca vaccine up to 65 years of age

 
ROME
Partner detained over woman's murder as femicides continue

 
ROME
MotoGP: Fausto Gresini dies after 2-month battle with COVID

 
ROME
Milan police shoot dead man who attacked them, passers-by

 
ROME
Di Maio to report on DR Congo attack shortly

 

PotenzaLotta al virus
Potenza, a 100 anni si vaccina contro il Covid: la forza di nonna Anna Lucia

 
BatNella Bat
FoggiaL'episodio
Foggia, sassi contro autobus di linea, nessun ferito

 
MateraContagi
Coronavirus, a Matera positivo collaboratore vescovo, chiusi uffici

 
HomeLutto
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

 
TarantoIl caso
Mittal, Usb Taranto denuncia: «Operai si scoprono in cig dai badge disattivati»

 
Leccemistero
Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

 

Due to COVID restrictions on industrial activity

ROME, FEB 23 - Italian greenhouse gas emissions fell 9.8% in 2020 on the previous year due to the fall in industrial activity following the COVID health emergency, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) said in a preliminary estimate on Tuesday. There was a "significant reduction" in emissions due to COVID restrictions, ISPRA said. A definitive figure is yet to be established but the likely fall of 9.8% is linked to an 8.9% fall in GDP, the institute said. But this also confirmed a "decoupling" between emissions and economic indices, ISPRA said. (ANSA).

