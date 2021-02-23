Soccer: Ronaldo puts Juve back in third place

Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 343 nuovi contagi e altri 17 morti: tasso di positività all'8,2%. Variante inglese al 38%. 70mila i vaccinati
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus beat bottom side Crotone 3-0 in Turin on Monday and regain third place in the standings. Weston Mckennie was also on target for the Italian champions, who have 45 points from 22 games. Leaders Inter have 53 points and, like most of the other teams, they have played one game more than Juve. Fourth-placed AS Roma have 44 points. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su