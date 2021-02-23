Soccer: Ronaldo puts Juve back in third place

ROME, FEB 23 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus beat bottom side Crotone 3-0 in Turin on Monday and regain third place in the standings. Weston Mckennie was also on target for the Italian champions, who have 45 points from 22 games. Leaders Inter have 53 points and, like most of the other teams, they have played one game more than Juve. Fourth-placed AS Roma have 44 points. (ANSA).