Uni prof who insulted Meloni suspended

SIENA, FEB 23 - An Italian university professor has been suspended after he insulted nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni after she criticised Premier Mario Draghi. Modern history lecturer Giovanni Gozzini last week called rightist leader Meloni a "fishwife" for "daring to criticise someone like Draghi", a former European Central Bank chief credited with saving the euro whose nickname is Super Mario. Asked to moderate his language so as not insult fishsellers, Gozzini replied "what should I call her then, a cow, a sow, what fully captures her ignorance and arrogance?" Meloni received crossparty solidarity after the incident, broadcast live on Italian radio. Siena University said Monday it was suspending Gozzini from teaching "as a precautionary measure" pending possible disciplinary action. The dean said he would propose Gozzin serve a three-month suspension for actions deemed to have brought the institution's good name into disrepute. (ANSA).