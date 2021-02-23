Industrial turnover down 11.5% in 2020 - ISTAT

Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italian industrial turnover dropped by 11.5% in 2020 compared to the previous year due to the COVID-19 emergency, the biggest fall since 2009. The national statistics agency said its seasonally adjusted turnover index increased by 1% in December compared to the previous month, while the fourth quarter reported a growth of 0.8% compared to the third. (ANSA).
