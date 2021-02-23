COVID: Italy OKs AstraZeneca vaccine up to 65 years of age

ROME, FEB 23 - The Italian health ministry on Tuesday published a circular letter in which it said the AstraZeneca COVID-9 vaccine can be given to people aged up to 65. The use of this vaccine had been restricted to adults aged 55 and under. But the ministry has raised the age limit after Italian medicines agency AIFA and the CTS panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic gave the OK. (ANSA).