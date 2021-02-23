Partner detained over woman's murder as femicides continue

Greenhouse emissions down 9.8% last yr - ISPRA
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - The 45-year-old partner of 50-year-old woman who was killed on Monday in Bondeno, in the northern province of Ferrara, is suspected of the murder and has been detained. Prosecutors said the man gave a "contradictory" version of events. The case looks set to be only the latest in a long string of femicides in Italy that shows no signs of stopping. On Monday a 39-year-old farmer from a village near Trento on killed his 42-year-old wife with a hatchet blow to the neck and then tried to kill himself with the same weapon. A 20-year-old student is seriously ill in hospital, meanwhile, after being stabbed by her former boyfriend in Turin. (ANSA).
